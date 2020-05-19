Telling all. Brian Austin Green did not hold back on the latest episode of his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast titled “Context.” The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, revealed during the emotional episode that he and wife Megan Fox had officially separated, amid rumors that she was involved with rapper Machine Gun Kelly (real name Richard Colson Baker).

“The reality is, we’ve been together for 15 years and we’ve been married for 10 and we have three amazing children,” the actor explained during his podcast. “There’s the sense of loss, of, how do I go on with this big part of my life that I’ve always known and loved and shared changing? What does that landscape look like? What does that life look like? Megan and I talked a lot about it and it’s a big concern for both of us, really both of us.”

Green also detailed the timeline of their split, which happened toward the end of 2019 after she returned from filming a movie in another city. The Transformers actress, 34, and Kelly, 30, met later when they began filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in March. (Production later halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.) However, Green was sure to point out that there wasn’t cheating involved — and didn’t want Fox or Kelly to be “vilified.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star met the BH90210 actor while on the set of Fox’s sitcom Hope & Faith in 2004. Despite their age difference — he was 30 and she was 18 — the pair were drawn to each other and dated on and off for six years before marrying in June 2010. They share three sons, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Green also shares son Kassius, 18, with ex Vanessa Marcil.

“People talk s–t about the fact that she’s younger than me and all of that, but she’s really a responsible person and she really loves the kids and cares about what their life and their experience is,” he said during the episode. “We talked about that and we talked about the fact that separation — we can’t pretend that it won’t affect the kids because it will. But the control we have is HOW it affects the kids.”

