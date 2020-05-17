Sending a message? Brian Austin Green shared a mysterious comment about butterflies after his wife, Megan Fox, stepped out with Machine Gun Kelly.

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, captioned a photo of a butterfly on a flower via Instagram on Saturday, May 16.

Some fans thought Green could be referencing Fox, 34, who has a tattoo of the quote, “We will all laugh at the gilded butterflies” on her back.

“Yikes could this be in response to Megan spotted with MGK?” one user commented on the Don’t Blink star’s post.

Another fan replied, “Megan has a tattoo mentioning butterflies [thinking face emoji].”

One day earlier, the Transformers star was photographed out with Kelly (real name Richard Colson Baker)in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles. The duo — who are costars in the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass — went to get takeout in the 30-year-old rapper’s Aston Martin before he drove Fox back to her house.

The outing came amid speculation that Fox and Green have split for the second time after the actor was spotted multiple times without his wedding ring.

The California native was photographed without his ring while on a grocery run in Malibu on April 17. Green was also seen picking up groceries sans ring in Calabasas on April 26. The Daily Mail reported that the couple are quarantining separately, with the Jennifer’s Body star in Calabasas and Green self-isolating in Malibu.

The pair were spotted swapping their sons — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 — in what appeared to be a custody exchange on April 16.

The couple — who wed in 2010 — first split and later filed for divorce in 2015 while the Jonah Hex star was pregnant with their third child. The duo filed to dismiss the paperwork in April 2016.

Fox revealed to Extra in 2017 that she and Green had no more plans to expand their family.

“None of [our kids were] planned, so I can’t tell you if I’m done,” she said at the time. “My body is barely holding itself together. It’s, like, stitched together with bubblegum and Scotch tape. It’s gonna fall apart if I have another one.”

Green — who is also the father of 18-year-old son Kassius, whom he shares with his ex Vanessa Marcil — echoed Fox’s sentiments in an interview with Us Weekly in February.

“The kids I have right now are fine,” Green said at the time. “It’s enough! I have four kids, three young kids.”