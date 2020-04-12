Issa party! Khloé Kardashian didn’t let self-quarantine stop her from celebrating her daughter True’s 2nd birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, hosted a Trolls-themed party for herself, her little one and her ex Tristan Thompson on Sunday, April 12.

Kardashian gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at the festive party on her Instagram Stories, writing “My baby is TWO today!!!!” She then posted a video clip of a giant balloon display that read “Happy Birthday True” with the “Happy Birthday” song playing in the background.

“My baby turns two on this beautiful Easter Sunday. She truly is my angel! Thank you @balloonandpaper for helping make this birthday special,” she captioned the clip.

Kardashian showed off her kitchen, which was decorated with Trolls balloons, plates, cups and accessories, and True’s gifts, including a kid-sized ice cream parlor, a bike, dolls, an Easter basket and toy cars.

“So, Ms. True is about to wake up and these are all of her birthday gifts,” the Good American founder gushed. “She is going to freak out, I mean look at this ice cream parlor from her auntie Kiki.”

“She has gifts and Easter baskets, and this is a gift from Poppy herself,” she continued, referencing the Trolls character. “I mean, hello, she’s going to freak out. From MJ, everyone, her mommy and daddy, friends, cousins. She is so loved and we couldn’t ask for anything else.”

She added, “So even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored. And this is just crazy, she’s so spoiled, but she’s sweet.”

Kardashian later shared photos of True smiling from ear to ear as she opened gifts and played with her ice cream parlor set. True’s aunt Kim Kardashian also took to Instagram to celebrate her niece.

“My sweet baby True. Happy 2nd Birthday!” she captioned a series of photos of herself, True, and the toddler’s Kardashian cousins. “I wish we could all be there with you to celebrate you today! I love you so much precious girl! ✨Looking through pictures to post made me so happy, this cousin bond is so special and will last forever ✨.”

Khloe and Thompson, 29, welcomed True in April 2018 and called it quits nearly one year later following a cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. Us Weekly broke the news in March that the exes have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

