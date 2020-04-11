Khloe Kardashian Plans Easter Party for Daughter True’s 2nd Birthday

Adapting to the times. Khloé Kardashian will celebrate her daughter True‘s 2nd birthday at home to follow social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she still plans to make the day special.

“She’s never had, like, an Easter egg hunt — she’s always been too young,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, said while speaking to her Good American cofounder, Emma Grede, via Instagram Live on Friday, April 10. “So it’s Easter Sunday, so I’m going to do fun things that’s engaging and different for her. We’ll dye Easter eggs on Sunday, we’ll do things that she’s not used to. I have balloons that I’m blowing up on Saturday myself.”

Kardashian added that True “doesn’t even eat sugar” but she opted to get a cake from a local bakery in celebration of her daughter’s big day.

Although the Revenge Body host and True are separated from their family right now, the toddler hasn’t noticed how her routine has changed.

“The beautiful thing about children is they don’t know what’s going on,” Kardashian said, adding that “having all this time with her is so incredible.”

The reality star shares True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thomspon. Us Weekly broke the news in March that Kardashian and the basketball star are quarantining together.

“Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point,” a source said at the time. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

Kardashian and Thompson, 29, split in February 2019 after the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught kissing her sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend at the time, Jordyn Woods. A source told Us earlier this month that Thompson is dedicated to making his time in self-isolation with Kardashian special.

“Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now,” the insider said at the time.

However, Kardashian isn’t ready to take their relationship to the next level. “Khloé is enjoying spending time as a family and being all together right now, but she’s not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now,” the source said.

