Living her best life! Kimora Lee Simmons has seen so much growth in Khloé Kardashian since welcoming her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True.

“Just from knowing her for so long, I see a change in her as a person,” the Baby Phat fashion designer, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, while promoting her “Courtside Capsule.”

The Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane alum explained, “She’s a good person that wants just happiness and really right now probably to be a great mom. I think that she does that. … She’s very fulfilled from motherhood and it has contributed to her growth.”

Kardashian welcomed her baby girl, now 2, in April 2018, and split from Thompson, 29, nearly one year later. The former couple are currently quarantining with True amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Revenge Body host slammed rumors on Wednesday, May 13, that she is pregnant with her and the athlete’s second child, tweeting, “I don’t go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

Simmons wants “all the happiness and good health” for the Strong Looks Better Naked author, whether she and the professional basketball player end up getting back together or staying broken up.

The Missouri native explained to Us, “When you have a baby that’s True’s age, [she’s] the point. What kind of parents are you? What kind of coparenting do you do together? How does the other person make you feel, appear, behave, as a mother, as someone in a relationship? Those are really more of the things that you have to answer.”

As for the Fabulosity author, Simmons is the mother to five kids — Ming, 20, Aoki, 17, Kenzo, 10, Gary, 10, and Wolfe, 5 — and quarantining with them is “crazy,” she told Us.

“Being home with your kids, you’re all of these things in one,” Simmons said. “You’re the mom and the dad and the disciplinarian and the principal. I think all of us wear these many different hats.”

Simmons has been serving meals to people affected by the pandemic through Baby Phat. A portion of the “Courtside Capsule” sales “goes to help the less fortunate in this whole situation,” she explained. “It’s really great. We’ve been able to get some traction.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo