Party of seven! Kimora Lee Simmons added to her brood with the adoption of 10-year-old son Gary, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

“He joins the family as Kimora’s two daughters have gone off to college,” the fashion designer’s rep tells Us. “Ming Lee Simmons is a sophomore at NYU, and the next youngest (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard. Both have started their college careers and join Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons. Kimora now has all boys at home. Gary joins sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner.”

Simmons and husband Tim Leissner, who wed in 2014, previously welcomed their 4-year-old son, Wolfe, in 2015. The fashion designer is also mom of son Kenzo, 10, with her ex Djimon Hounsou, and daughters Aoki, 17, and Ming, 20, with her ex-husband, Russell Simmons.

The former Baby Phat CEO’s children inspired her to go back to school, and she graduated from the University of Hartford in Connecticut in June 2018 — the same year that the Missouri native’s eldest got her high school diploma.

“I did this for myself and I did it for my kids,” the Fabulosity: What It Is & How to Get It author told Us exclusively at the time. “I believe in continued education and I think there are a lot of different ways you can go about it … I think it taking 20 years and having four kids made it even more fulfilling to me. Even though finishing up my classes was grueling at times, it makes me feel so good to have done it.”

The Kimora: House of Fab alum went on to say that Ming and Aoki were the biggest help to her during this time.

“My daughters would … format my papers,” the Tony winner explained to Us. “They helped me with the formatting and laying it out. I’ve had pure breakdowns on my Instagram Lives. They’ve helped me overcome that, and as a parent, I’m there to encourage them, to help push them and being there for when they stumble. I want that to be the message that in the last few months, I’ve dealt with school bullies, long nights, writing papers and everything else in our lives. I was doing this for me though. I was doing it for myself and it feels good.”

