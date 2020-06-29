Happy and healthy! Rob Kardashian showed off his slimmed-down body while making a rare appearance at his sister Khloé Kardashian’s birthday party.

“Woo back baby,” the Rob & Chyna alum, 33, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 28, alongside a photo of himself smiling while posing with Khloé’s friend Savas Oguz and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Rob also took pictures with the Revenge Body host, 36, as well as Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

While attending the bash, the notoriously private reality star was all smiles in a black hoodie, matching sweatpants and a blue baseball cap. He received a flurry of uplifting messages from his 1.5 million Instagram followers after revealing his weight loss.

“Rob damn hottie you be looking fine AF,” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “Looking good Rob! Good to see you.”

Rob last shared a photo of himself in November 2019 after attending his sister Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party, where he wore a Trolls costume. A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, “Rob is doing much better. He has lost a lot of weight. … Everyone close to him is excited about the progress and positive changes in Rob’s life.”

The Arthur George sock designer has largely remained out of the public eye since his engagement to Blac Chyna ended in December 2016. In addition to struggling with his weight — mom Kris Jenner revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in May 2015 that he had gained 100 pounds at one point — he has battled depression and type 2 diabetes. However, in September 2016, he announced that he was no longer diabetic.

Rob has also been busy raising his 3-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with Chyna. In July 2019, a source told Us exclusively that Rob is “such a hands-on dad” and “Dream gives Rob direction.”

Rob’s ongoing legal drama with the Real Blac Chyna star, 32, has continued to make headlines too. The exes were finally on good terms in late 2019 after years of issues, but their battle resumed in January after Rob filed court documents seeking primary custody of their daughter.