



A team effort! Blac Chyna revealed the key to her successful coparenting relationships with exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga.

“Coparenting is actually really good. I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot,” Chyna, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 5. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus. Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key.”

The Real Blac Chyna star shares son King Cairo, 7, with Tyga, 30, and daughter Dream Renée, 3, with Kardashian, 32. Chyna told Us that her relationships with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the “Faded” rapper have “absolutely” improved. She also noted that they are both good fathers.

Despite Chyna’s improved relationships with her exes, there are still some things that take extra effort to sort out. She admitted that the famous trio “don’t spend the holidays together,” but they have developed an arrangement to ensure things go smoothly around that time of the year.

“We have worked out a thing to where if I have Dreamy during this day, during the day, they could come get her and then vice versa with King, [where you would] get him at night if you have him during the day,” she revealed. “It kind of balances itself out.”

The holiday season is all about family coming together, and Chyna’s daughter with Kardashian has a ton of little cousins around her age due to her father’s large family. Chyna revealed that Dream does, in fact, spend time with her dad’s side of the family.

“I can’t really speak on it too much, because I’m not actually over there,” Chyna admitted. “But I definitely hear her talk about [Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter] True a lot. So, I’m thinking that they’re super close.”

Earlier this year, Chyna told Us exclusively that “communication” has been a beneficial part of her strong coparenting relationships with Kardashian and Tyga. “It makes it a little bit easier if you can communicate with your child’s other parent,” she said at the time. “That’s the best and healthiest way.”

The model dated Tyga from 2011 to 2014 and was engaged to Kardashian from April to December 2016.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp