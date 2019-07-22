Blac Chyna Reveals the Key to Coparenting With Exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga





Working together! Blac Chyna raises her kids, King Cairo and Dream, with the help of exes Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

“The key [to coparenting] is basically communication,” the Real Blac Chyna star, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, July 19, while promoting her Zeus Network docuseries. “It makes it a little bit easier if you can communicate with your child’s other parent. That’s the best and healthiest way.”

The reality star went on to say that she “appreciates” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, and the rapper, 29, for each helping her “find balance” as a single mom “My children’s dads … help out because you have to have that time to yourself, just to even go to the spa and kind of reset,” the model told Us.

King and Dream’s respective dads have also helped the Washington D.C. native avoid mom guilt. “The days that they’re with their dads, then I go take my trips,” she explained to Us. “Basically, I’m always home with [my kids].”

When it comes to spending time with her two little ones, Chyna loves to “let them be themselves” and “teach them things.” The siblings are “super smart” and surprise their mom regularly. “Just watching them grow up and seeing their different personalities … trips me out all the time,” she told Us. “I’m like, ‘How do you even know some of the things that you know at this young age?’”

Chyna, who welcomed son King and daughter Dream in 2012 and 2016 respectively, admitted that only her eldest realizes that she’s famous.

“If we go to the movies or out to eat and there’ll just be people obviously around, he’ll be like, ‘Mom, you know that they know that you’re Blac Chyna, right? And they know me, too,’” the Lashed creator told Us. “And I’m like, ‘How do you even know stuff like this?’”

She added, “If it’s paparazzi outside, he’ll be like, ‘No pictures!’ And I’m like, ‘It’s okay.’ He’s just funny. He’s just super overly protective of me and Dream.”

Chyna’s docuseries, The Real Blac Chyna, is available for download on the Zeus Network app.

