



Sweet trio! Blac Chyna posed for rare pics with her 6-year-old son, King Cairo, and her 2-year-old daughter, Dream.

“Seven things every child needs to hear: I love you, I’m proud of you, I’m sorry, I forgive you, I’m listening,” the Lashed Bar owner, 31, captioned a photo of Tyga’s son kissing Rob Kardashian’s daughter on the head. “This is your responsibility. You have what it takes to succeed.”

The sweet siblings, who wore matching Adidas sweatsuits and shoes, were all smiles on a trampoline with their mom in the next two social media uploads. “Positivity always wins,” the Washington D.C. native captioned one, followed by, “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom!”

Chyna, who welcomed her son and daughter in 2012 and 2016, respectively, doesn’t regularly post family photos. In 2017, though, she shared a portrait with Dream and King, captioned, “Unconditional.”

Recently, the model feuded with her daughter’s father when he tried stopping the toddler from appearing on her reality TV show, The Real Blac Chyna.

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s lawyer, Marty Singer, sent a letter to The Zeus Network withholding permission to feature Dream, Chyna wrote on Instagram, “As Executive Producer of my show, It is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me ‘the mother of his child.’ … First and foremost, I would never allow her 2-year-old daughter to be subjected to ‘long hours’ on the set.”

She went on to write, “I would point out the hypocrisy of his family’s insistence that Dream appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the family’s desperate attempts to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval, including an entire scene being Dream’s birthday party, again without my consent.”

Chyna dated Tyga, 29, from year 2011 to 2014, and was engaged to Kardashian, 32, in 2016.

