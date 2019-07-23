Blac Chyna Reveals Which Kardashian Kid Is Dream’s Favorite Cousin





Playing favorites! Blac Chyna revealed which of the other Kardashian kids her 2-year-old daughter, Dream, likes the most.

“I would have to say baby True,” the Real Blac Chyna star, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, July 19, of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 15-month-old daughter. The reality star guessed that was the case because the little ones are “close in age.”

After all, the toddlers regularly hang out. In fact, they visited a family music class and a fire station with the Revenge Body host, 35, in just January alone. And last month, the Strong Looks Better Naked author posted a sweet pic of Dream bending down to hug and kiss her baby cousin, writing, “BFF Cousins.”

The Lashed creator and her then-boyfriend Rob Kardashian welcomed their daughter in 2016. Chyna also shares son King, 6, with her ex Tyga.

Since her 2017 split from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, the pair have been coparenting the toddler. “He’s such a hands-on dad with Dream,” a source told Us exclusively of the Arthur George Socks creator earlier this month. “Everything, including his joy, is focused [on her]. Dream gives Rob direction. It’s exciting for Rob’s family.”

When it comes to raising Dream together, Chyna told Us that the key is “communication.” The Washington D.C. native explained, “It makes it a little bit easier if you can communicate with your child’s other parent. That’s the best and healthiest way.”

Although her little ones haven’t asked the model for a sibling yet, she told Us that she would like “two more” babies in her brood. When asked if she wants another boy and girl, she admitted, “It doesn’t matter.”

Chyna’s docuseries, The Real Blac Chyna, is available for download on the Zeus Network app.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!