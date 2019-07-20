There’s no stopping him now. After a rough couple of years concerning his emotional health, weight and tumultuous relationship with ex Black Chyna, Rob Kardashian is “doing really well,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The former reality star is specifically working out hard at the gym. On Wednesday, July 17, the Arthur George sock designer shared a shot of a wall of dumbbells to Twitter, captioning the pic, “Deadddd,” along with two skull emojis.

This comes one month after Kardashian posted on the social media platform that he was returning to an exercise regimen. “Day 1 all good,” he wrote alongside a photo showing workout equipment at the time.

Staying in shape isn’t the only thing that’s been keeping Kardashian, 32, content — he also loves everything about fatherhood. “He’s such a hands-on dad with Dream,” says the source, noting that “everything, including his joy is focused” on his 2-year-old daughter with the Real Black Chyna star, 31. “Dream gives Rob direction.”

His loved ones are especially happy for him. Adds the source, “It’s exciting for Rob’s family.”

Ever since his split from Chyna in December 2016, Kardashian has certainly been dealing with a lot. The formerly engaged pair — who have joint custody of Dream — were locked in a legal battle over their daughter, but that was finally resolved in November 2018, with the businessman no longer having to pay child support.

Prior to that, Kardashian faced trouble after he posted a series of explicit images of the Lashed Cosmetics owner on Instagram in 2017. He was subsequently banned from the platform, but has only recently returned in early June and is now ran by Jenner Communications.

While the former couple continue to have their fair share of issues — most recently, Kardashian was trying to stop Dream from appearing on Chyna’s reality TV show — the Rob & Chyna stars have been trying to maintain an amicable relationship for the sake of their daughter.

“[Rob’s] taking care of Dream and that has really put him in a good place,” a source told Us in May 2018. “He’s been a great dad and she has kept him stable. Chyna and Rob are coparenting a lot better than anyone thought they would.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

