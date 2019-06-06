Look who’s back! Rob Kardashian returned to Instagram on Wednesday, June 5, but there’s one problem: The Calabasas native is still banned from the social media platform after he posted nude photos of his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, in 2017 amid their split drama.

TMZ reports that there are many stipulations when it comes to Kardashian’s new account, which is run by Jenner Communications. Kris Jenner’s only son, 32, is not allowed to upload posts himself, the page’s bio and captions can’t be written in the first person and the page has to be managed by someone other than himself. On top of that, Kardashian is prohibited from creating any of his own content.

Despite the rules that are in place, Kardashian’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was quick to promote his new page. “Follow @robkardashianofficial,” the Poosh founder, 40, wrote alongside a screenshot on her Instagram Stories with a link to his account.

Over on Rob’s page, the Arthur George sock designer already has more than 35,000 followers and has nine photos, including a sweet snap and clip of his 2-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with Chyna, 31. The other content on his account includes promotion of his sock company and what appears to be a collaboration with the HWD clothing brand.

Back in 2017, Rob’s original Instagram page was shut down after he began to post a series of explicit images of the Lashed Cosmetics owner, and even kept up the antics on Twitter after Instagram let him go.

“Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol,” he tweeted with an alleged text exchange between the two, which showed a photo of Chyna’s private parts.

A spokesperson for Instagram explained their decision to ban his page in a statement to Us Weekly at the time: “We want to maintain a safe and supportive environment on Instagram, and we work quickly to remove reported content that violates our community guidelines.”

Chyna and Rob split in late 2016, just weeks after the birth of their daughter. Though they’ve had their fair share of highs and lows, the former couple decided earlier this year to put their differences aside in order to raise their little girl as best as they can.

“They are on speaking terms, and they are working hard to have a better relationship to coparent Dream,” a source told Us in March. Days later, Chyna posted a birthday tribute to her ex on Instagram.

