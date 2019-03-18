Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had their fair share of ups and downs through the years, but they are back on speaking terms just in time for his 32nd birthday.

The aspiring rapper, 30, shared a sweet — but simple — message for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to celebrate his big day. “Happy Birthday Rob,” she wrote over a black background on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 17, adding emojis of a shamrock (since his birthday falls on St. Patrick’s Day) and a smiling face with three hearts.

The exes’ whirlwind romance started in January 2016. They announced their engagement that April, and Us Weekly exclusively broke the news of Chyna’s pregnancy the following month. The model gave birth to daughter Dream, now 2, that November, but she and Kardashian broke up weeks later.

The former Rob & Chyna costars hit another bump in the road in July 2017 when he posted nude photos of her on Instagram and Twitter, in addition to publicly accusing her of cheating and doing drugs. In wake of the revenge porn scandal, Chyna (real name Angela White) obtained a temporary restraining order against Kardashian.

“I was devastated,” the Lashed Cosmetics founder, who is also mom of son King, 6, with ex Tyga, later told Nightline. “The moral of the story is that he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

Since then, Kardashian and Chyna have agreed to put their differences aside for the sake of their daughter. “They are on speaking terms, and they are working hard to have a better relationship to coparent Dream,” a source told Us exclusively earlier this month.

While the former stripper was not on hand to celebrate the Arthur George sock designer’s birthday on Sunday, Dream threw him a fun-filled party a day early with the help of her aunt Khloé Kardashian. The Revenge Body host, 34, wrote on her Instagram Stories, “[Dream] got her cousins together to celebrate!”

