Taking it to the court! Rob Kardashian is seeking primary custody of Dream, his daughter with ex Blac Chyna, claiming the model is a danger to their 3-year-old.

Rob, 32, claims in court documents that Chyna, 31, parties hard with strangers at home with Dream present, according to TMZ. He alleges that she is often drunk and that a former employee claims spends $600 on alcohol almost daily. He accuses her of using cocaine, making violent threats and throwing objects, including knives and lit candles, even throwing sharp objects at her hairdresser on one occasion.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant also claims changes in Dream’s hygiene, citing unkempt hair and dirty teeth and nails, according to the report. And he has noticed changes in her behavior, claiming she has started “naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her” and saying “bitch” and “What the f–k,” according to the report. He says Dream does not hear those obscenities at home with him

TMZ also reports Rob’s older sister Khloé Kardashian gave a statement supporting him.

Chyna exclusively told Us Weekly last month that she has a “really good” coparenting bond with both Rob and rapper Tyga, with whom she shares 7-year-old son King Cairo.

“I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot,” she told Us at the time. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus. Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key.”

Chyna and Rob went public with their relationship in January 2016 and were engaged from April to December 2016. In February 2019, the former couple signed a signed a post-judgment child support modification order, releasing Rob from child support payments to Chyna.