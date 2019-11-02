



Making progress! Rob Kardashian showed off a slim new look in his Halloween costume in a rare photo posted on Instagram on Friday, November 1.

In the photo Kardashian, 32, wears a pink-and-white wig and matching pink mustache for a costume inspired by the children’s animated movie and TV series, Trolls. He stands next to his mother, Kris Jenner, who painted her face like a sugar skull and was dressed as a mariachi band member for her Dia De Los Muertos Halloween costume.

Another post revealed that his 2-year-old daughter Dream, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, wore a matching costume as Poppy Troll. “Poppy Troll dressed up with Papa Troll for #Halloween #Dream,” the image was captioned.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star does not post on his Instagram account, which is managed by Jenner Communications. He was banned from the social media platform after he posted nude photos of Chyna, 31, on his account in 2017.

Kardashian has spent years avoiding the public eye and not attending family events — including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s wedding — because of his weight loss struggle. Recently, he’s been spotted on his siblings’ social media.

Rob made a rare appearance at his sister Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed 24th birthday party at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 31. He opted out of wearing a costume and dressed comfortably in an orange hoodie and a baseball cap. Rob stayed at the star-studded event until 1:30 a.m. on Friday, November 1, and then went to hotspot Delilah where he stayed until 4:30 a.m.

The reality TV star was also seen with his arm around Stassie Karanikolaou, his sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend. Kylie, 22, showed off the festivities with a photo of Rob, Kendall and herself posted on Instagram.

“5am birthday adventures with my fav people,” the makeup mogul captioned the photo. Kendall commented “best bday present ever,” while Khloé Kardashian wrote, “My favorite photo!!!”

On October 21, Rob also appeared looking much slimmer in a video Kim posted on Instagram of her 39th birthday celebration.

In 2016, on his short-lived series, Rob & Chyna, he admitted to Kris that he wanted to reconnect with his sisters after spending years in isolation.

“Family is important, you know, just like we’re all obviously not always gonna be here for who knows how much longer,” Rob told Kris, 63, at the time. “So I was just thinking we should definitely get, like, a little family dinner here because I feel like we haven’t … I haven’t attended one of those in, like, years I feel.”

He added, “I just think it’s important so that we all get together. I can text and make phone calls and talk to my sisters or whatever, but it’s just different when we actually have conversations in person.”