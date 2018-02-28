Khloe Kardashian opened up about brother Rob Kardashian’s weight gain in an emotional trailer for her E! series, Revenge Body.

While helping married couple Allison and Chad map out their fitness goals and come to terms with their health battles, the 33-year-old reality star relates by speaking about the 30-year-old sock enthusiast’s weight issues.

“I know how you feel,” Kardashian reaffirmed the pair. “You feel trapped in your own body and, you know, I feel that for my brother who has gained a lot of weight. It’s debilitating.”

This is not the first time that the Stronger Looks Better Naked author has spoken about her brother’s weight. During Revenge Body’s first season’s finale, she told a contestant, “My brother, when he gained a lot of weight, I told him I felt like, ‘You became invisible for a couple of years.’”

The Arthur George designer has struggled with his weight for many years, having gained more than 100 pounds in 2015. He also famously skipped sister Kim Kardashian’s Parisian wedding to Kanye West in May 2014, writing her a long email that he would be flying home early after feeling uncomfortable in his own skin.

Rumors swirled weeks before the glamorous occasion that Rob had done a stint in weight loss camp to try to shed off extra pounds. While en route to the airport to Paris, the Dancing With the Stars alum tweeted, “So I found out I was trending for being fat… Thank you, it really made my day 🙂 To the blogs saying I went to fat camp or rehab, LOL. Then why am I still fat u fools? Y’all must have run out of real news.”

Added the Rob & Chyna alum, “First, I don’t believe in rehab or therapy or anything of that sort and second, I’m a grown man and will work on myself when I choose. I’m aware that I’m fat that def aint a surprise to me lol… My only therapy will be in the gyn, anyways had to say somethingggggggggg.”

The KKW Beauty founder, 37, then came to her brother’s defense via Twitter. “I love you @robkardashian,” she wrote. “Some of you people are disgusting for calling others names and picking on them… You should be ashamed of yourself. Your words are cutting deeper than you know and are [possibly] leaving lifetime scars! What shallow souls some of you are. It’s sickening to critique anyone off their appearance. Grow up!”

