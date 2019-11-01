A ghoulishly good time! Many of Kendall Jenner’s friends and family members hit up her Halloween-themed 24th birthday party in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 31 — including the reclusive Rob Kardashian.

In a rare appearance, Rob, 32, showed up at the party — which was held at West Hollywood hotspot Blind Dragon — wearing an orange hoodie and a baseball cap. He stayed until 1:30 a.m. on Friday, November 1, according to an onlooker, and then partied at Delilah until 4:30 a.m.

In one photo from the night out, Rob appears to have his arm around Stassie Karanikolaou, best friend of his sister Kylie Jenner.

Rob’s time at the party came nearly two weeks after he popped up in a video Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram. In that October 21 clip, the sock designer looked noticeably slimmer after years of struggling with his weight and avoiding the public eye.

Many other celebs hit up Kendall’s party, as well, and wore elaborate costumes. Kourtney Kardashian turned up in cowgirl garb, Bella Hadid dressed as Catwoman, Gigi Hadid was unrecognizable as Jim Carrey’s character from The Mask, and Hailey Bieber got her Space Jam on with a revealing Lola Bunny costume. Kylie, Emily Ratajkowski, Kacey Musgraves and Jaden Smith also appeared in social media snaps from the party.

The party was perfectly on theme, with jack-o’-lanterns carved with images of Kendall’s face, LED candles hanging from the walls, and fake spiderwebs on the ceiling.

The birthday gal — dressed in a gold feather-adorned flared minidress with wings and a headdress — handed out awards during the bash, honoring standouts in categories including “Funniest Costume.”

At one point in the soirée, the servers at the party — dressed in outfits mirroring Kendall’s Met Gala 2019 look — presented the reality star with a birthday cake reading “Happy Birthday Kenny.”

Scroll down for more photos from the event, including views of Rob and other guests.