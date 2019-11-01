Halloween 2019: See the Kardashians’ Most Epic Costumes

The Kardashian-Jenner Klan slays all year ‘round, but when it comes to Halloween, this family pulls out all the stops. Though Halloween is technically just one day, these siblings made 2019 a week-long celebration, dressing up as Hollywood icons, pop stars, movie characters and so much more.

Coming off her viral hit, “Rise and Shine”, Kylie Jenner, 22, has already dressed up multiple times this year. In celebration of BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou’s “Playboy Party,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder threw on black tights, a black bodysuit, bunny ears and a bowtie collar with her pal. The two stunned in shots posted to Instagram on Tuesday, October 29.

Stormi’s mom later emulated one of Disney’s most beloved characters, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, on Wednesday, October 30. “Ariel grew up.. ♥️,” she captioned an Instagram photo in which she’s sporting a shell top, fishnets, a green sequin skirt and the mermaid’s signature red locks.

But the former Life of Kylie star didn’t stop there. On Thursday, October 31, she debuted photos of herself dressed as Marilyn Monroe for a V Magazine cover. In one picture, the E! personality is surrounded by potential male suitors.

For her part, Kim Kardashian channeled Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods. Not only did she post photos of her looks on Thursday, but the KKW Beauty founder, 39, completely recreated the film’s iconic Harvard Law admissions video essay.

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have all been posting throwback photos. Last year, the siblings participated in a group costume by dressing up as Victoria’s Secret Angels. In addition, Kourtney Kardashian did her best Ariana Grande and Kendall Jenner was a fembot from Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery — and that’s just the beginning.

Scroll through to see all of the Kardashians’ 2019 Halloween costumes.