



Kylie Jenner finally answered her fans’ desperate pleas to see inside her world when she dropped a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics HQ on YouTube on Thursday, October 10. While the Lip Kit artwork and M&Ms monogrammed with Jenner’s face certainly got people talking, it was the beauty guru’s three-second singing debut that turned the world on its axis — and sparked the launch of some merchandise, too.

16 Times Kylie Jenner Matched Outfits to People, Cars and Other Surroundings

The “Official Kylie Jenner Office Tour” is a 16-minute-long walkthrough of the chic, millennial-pink space. At the very end of the video (15:25 to be exact) Jenner brought fans into her daughter Stormi’s nursery to wake the one-year-old up from her nap. She stood in front of her crib and sang three words, “rise and shine,” in a melodic tune.

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

Jenner’s singing clip instantly became a meme, with fans creating their own hilarious renditions of the tune. The 22-year-old entrepreneur got in on the fun, too, by editing her face into the Teletubbies sun baby and posting it to her Instagram feed. But she also couldn’t help but launch two hoodies, which are now available for purchase from the Kylie Shop for $65 each.

There’s a black hoodie that says “riiise” on one sleeve and “shiiinne” on the other, with a logo of Kylie’s face edited into the center of a sun on the chest. The white hoodie features music notes on the sleeves with the three Internet-famous lyrics written on the front in pink font.

The meme even caught the attention of Ariana Grande. Jenner’s posted a catchy, vocalized version of the “rise and shine” tune to her Insta feed and Grande commented, “@KylieJenner can I sample.” Jenner commented back, “Yes, yes you can, as long as I’m in [the] music video.”

According to Jenner’s website, the sweatshirts will ship four to five weeks from the day it’s purchased. Clearly, the hype surrounding this meme isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!