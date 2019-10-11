



Kylie Jenner just released an 16-minute office tour of the Kylie Cosmetics HQ on YouTube — so we encourage you to stop whatever you’re doing to fully experience the luxe pink space.

Located in Oxnard, California, the Kylie Cosmetics HQ doubles as a fun-filled destination, complete with a champagne vending machine, monogrammed pink M&Ms with Jenner’s face on them and life-size Kylie Skin products that could double as home decor.

For the behind-the-scenes video, Jenner dons a plunging black long-sleeve Chanel minidress paired with a statement pearl necklace with the Kylie logo. She welcomes viewers through the massive white doors of the office to reveal the lobby: a cozy, dimly-lit space with a massive TV, plush couches and that massive neon pink “Kylie” sign she’s teased us with before.

But — believe it or not — work gets done there, too. The massive office space is complete with sleek-but-normal-looking conferences rooms with a luxe touch: fur-covered chairs. “I have to have rolling chairs because I spend hours in here — I think the longest I’ve ever spent in a makeup meeting is, like, nine hours. I’ll go all day,” says the reality star.

One of the standout features of the space is that the 22-year-old loves to use her Kylie Lip Kits as art. There’s a color-coordinated lip kit wall — which the star always always has at her pop-ups — featuring every single one of the shades to bring color into the space. And there’s an installation in the kitchen, showcasing all the lip kits the brand’s ever created, styled like framed art prints. “I love this wall so much because it represents growth for me and my brand” says Jenner.

The HQ is undoubtedly very fancy, but the mogul’s office features more personal touches than fancy ones. It’s massive, with couches and a big-screen TV, but it’s also where she keeps her awards, along with a clear vase full of flowers made of money, sent to her by Alexander Wang for her birthday. There’s also a black-and-white photo of Kylie and Stormi on the wall. “This is one of my favorite photos of us. I have it in here because she’s my biggest motivator.”

Last but not least, the office even features a playroom for Stormi and obviously, it’s next-level cute. Kylie wakes the sleepy little one up from her nap to conclude the tour — and we don’t know about you, but we’re all ready to move in.

