October means sweater weather, Breast Cancer Awareness month and — our personal favorite — Halloween!

Although the holiday may bring to mind ghosts and ghouls, there are actually tons of chic and glam ways to dress up, and this year we’re turning to the stars for help. Because when it comes to true bold and chic glam, they know what’s what.

Celebrities Deliver Major Cat Eye Inspo to Freshen Up the Makeup Look

Thanks to the smash hit Euphoria, there’s been a lot more daring and glitzy makeup looks to play around with. A-listers like Katy Perry, Iskra Lawrence and Lucy Boynton have jumped onboard, incorporating rhinestones and other sparkly elements to spice up any eye look. Thanks to makeup artist Michael Anthony, Perry’s pink one was created using actual Swarovski stones from the outside of her brow to the inner crease of her lid.

But it hasn’t just been the makeup that is astonishingly beautiful. The hair game has been wildly stunning with lots of different unique styles we’d never have thought of on our own. Our favorite? Kacey Musgraves‘ tinsel ponytail. The full rainbow wonder would have made Ariana Grande envious.

Then there were the straight-up classic costumes like Vanessa Hudgens’ Bride of Frankenstein. Pairing gothic jewelry with glittery lids and a long white streak in her hair, the High School Musical star appears all set for the most sophisticated and stylish Halloween party.

From a modern-day mermaid fishtail to a full-on glam monster to just pretty makeup and hair looks you want an excuse to wear, keep scrolling to see all the awesome celebrity Halloween inspiration.