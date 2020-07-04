Let freedom ring! Celebrities such as Miranda Lambert, Bethenny Frankel and Chrissy Teigen celebrated the 4th of July with fun in the sun and plenty of red, white and blue.

Lambert, 36, shared a photo via Instagram on Saturday, July 4, of herself and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, hanging out at the pool. The “Bluebird” singer sat in a flamingo floatie as she held her dog, Delta Dawn. The former New York City police officer, 29, posed next to her while wearing a pair of blue and pink swim trunks.

“Happy 4th y’all!!!” she captioned the photo. “Delta Dawn says don’t forget to put your pets somewhere safe tonight before the fireworks. #muttnation #flamingorides #happycamper.”

The couple’s Airstream trailer can be seen in the background of the picture. In May, the pair – who wed in January 2019 – embarked on a road trip in the trailer. They traveled 1,000 miles in six days from Nashville to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, then to Virginia and Pennsylvania, before they finally arrived in New York City.

Meanwhile, stars such as Frankel, 49, Goldie Hawn and Julia Roberts showed off the special men in their lives. The Real Housewives of New York alum posted a photo with her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, while Hawn, 79, and Roberts, 52, also shared pictures with their significant others.

Other celebrities used the holiday to call attention to bigger issues. Model Iskra Lawrence posted a photo of herself in a white bikini along with a message about U.S. immigration. The U.K. native, 29, shares her 2-month old son with her boyfriend, Philip Payne.

“I can be cute af but I still can’t vote,” she wrote. “I’ve lived in the US for over 7 years and I still haven’t got a green card. And even if I did I’d then have to wait and apply to become a citizen to be able to vote. Please don’t forget the power you have your vote matters,” she wrote. “I’m not ungrateful for the life I have – I’m also aware of my privilege to live in this country without fear or discrimination. from all your comments it looks like I should share more about my immigration story, with the end goal to be a US citizen so I can stay in this country forever with my child and partner.”

Scroll down to see how celebrities celebrated the 4th of July.