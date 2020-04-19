Model Iskra Lawrence Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Philip Payne

Model mom! Iskra Lawrence and Philip Payne have welcomed their first child.

Lawrence revealed the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, April 19. “I’m beyond overwhelmed to tell you baby P has arrived and Me and daddy @philipapayne are taking time to be in awe that we are now a family of three and when I’m ready I cannot wait to share more details with you all on my home birth and this tiny human that we love beyond measure,” she captioned three photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing a fitted white dress. “I cannot thank you all enough of the love and support through this journey.”

“We are all safe and well and just in heaven,” she concluded, adding that she was figuring out how much to share online about the new arrival because she is “feeling super protective.”

The model, 29, announced in November 2019 that she was pregnant, writing via Instagram: “It’s not just the two of us anymore, we’re soon to be a family of 3. Right now we’re 17 weeks and 3 days pregnant, and I can’t wait to share with you what these last 4 months have been like. I’ve never been more excited to meet anyone, and Philip and I are in love with our mini baby P bump.”

The Kidderminster, England, native revealed the sex of her baby-to-be to her parents the following month but chose not to share the news with her followers.

“I am really struggling,” Lawrence captioned a bare baby bump photo in December 2019. “I’ve always been so so vulnerable online sharing about my past … but this isn’t about me. I might be carrying baby P and until now it’s been about my pregnancy experience, but this is their life. Even though right now I know what gender the professionals have announced, that may not be who my child decides to be and it doesn’t feel right to make a big deal about something so personal to them.”

The British model added, “I’m gonna be a party pooper because I never want my child turning around and saying, ‘Why did you decide to share my life online or make it seem like a public service announcement?’”

She and Payne, 32, first crossed paths in January 2018. The music producer described the moment on his girlfriend’s YouTube channel in September 2019, explaining, “So, we’re at this party, I’m jamming . . . I see from the corner of my eye this shining, sparkling [woman].” The pair started dating later that year.

Lawrence is best known for her body-positive social media presence, telling Us Weekly exclusively in January 2019 that insecurities hold people “back from living life and having a great time.”

She explained at the time: “Always encourage people to keep that in their minds. … The more times you can just push yourself or challenge yourself to be able to wear a two-piece, the better. Because some people aren’t there yet and that’s absolutely fine.”