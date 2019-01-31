Model Iskra Lawrence on Wearing a Bikini: ‘Just Push Yourself’

Iskra Lawrence has always been known as a body positivity advocate. And now she’s giving Us Weekly her no-fail advice for achieving complete body confidence — even in a bikini!

“It’s such a public thing,” the #AerieReal Role Model tells Us of stepping out onto the beach in a bathing suit. “What’s funny is, you feel like all the eyes are going to be on you. But the thing I always tell people to remember is, everyone is feeling that way.”

And Lawrence, 28, means everyone. “Every single person — men as well when they go on the beach — they’re feeling self conscious, they’re worried about how they’re looking compared to everyone else. You’re not in that alone,” she says.

The key, she adds, may be elusive, but it’s simple: Enjoy yourself. “You’re there to have fun,” continues the star. “By having those insecurities, it’s just holding you back from living life and having a great time. Always encourage people to keep that in their minds. It’s just being more comfortable with it. The more times you can just push yourself or challenge yourself to be able to wear a two-piece, the better. Because some people aren’t there yet and that’s absolutely fine.”

She would know. Though Lawrence is confident with her curves and has body acceptance now, she suffered from body dysmorphia as a teen: “I really had to go on a journey of self discovery and realize all of the other incredible things about me, as a human. What does Iskra stand for?,” she says. “What can she bring to the table? And how she is she a good friend and good daughter?”

By the time Lawrence joined Aerie’s women empowerment movement in 2016, she had found both her body love and her voice, frequently posting about body image on her Instagram page. This year’s Aerie campaign features a new class of advocates: Busy Philipps, actress Samira Wiley, activist Jameela Jamil (who recently called out Khloé Kardashian on her diet attitude), para snowboarder Brenna Huckaby and YouTube star Molly Burke. Meanwhile, Aly Raisman, Jenna Kutcher and Cleo Wade also return.

Scroll through to see photos of Lawrence living what she preaches — celebrating her body every day — and read the tips that’ll have you loving what you see in the mirror too.