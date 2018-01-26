After making a statement in 2014 when it announced it would no longer be using digitally retouched models in its ad campaigns, Aerie is making a body positive splash once again with the latest edition of its #AerieREAL campaign featuring four powerhouse women. Gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman, Grown-ish actress and activist Yara Shahidi and singer Rachel Platten star alongside original Aerie “Role Model” Iskra Lawrence in the brand’s unretouched spring 2018 campaign. In the photos, the women are seen modeling Aerie’s loungewear and underwear and showing off their own unique beauty and style. Keep scrolling for some of our favorite shots!