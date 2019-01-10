Is this the bad place? Jameela Jamil didn’t agree with a message Khloé Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story about weight loss — and she made her opinion known.

“2 things a girl wants: 1) lose weight 2) eat,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, posted on Wednesday, January 9.

Jamil, 32, then shared a screenshot of the message along with her criticism on Twitter. “This makes me sad,” she wrote on Wednesday. “I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this.”

This makes me sad. I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this. Sending love to this poor woman. This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RFkb0GzxZY — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 10, 2019

The Good Place star then asserted that the negative messaging behind the post was not Kardashian’s fault. “Sending love to this poor woman,” she continued. “This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS.”

While the Good American founder has yet to address Jamil’s tweet directly, she did appear to respond via two Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 10. “Real queens eat pizza,” one post read.

Another simply said: “NOT TODAY SATAN.”

Jamil previously took umbrage with a post Kardashian shared about detox tea. “Give us the discount codes to your nutritionists, personal chefs, personal trainers, airbrushers and plastic surgeons you bloody liars,” she tweeted in November 2018, also going after Cardi B, Iggy Azalea and Amber Rose.

“They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense ‘detox’ tea,” she tweeted at the time. “GOD I hope all these celebrities all s—t their pants in public.”

The “I Like It” rapper, 26, hit back on Instagram: “I will never s—t my pants cause there’s public bathrooms everywhere … ooo and bushes.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!