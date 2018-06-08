Speaking out. Actress Jameela Jamil didn’t shy away from publicly bashing Quentin Tarantino following news that he cast Emile Hirsch in a new project just two years after Hirsch pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on a female movie executive.

The 32-year-old Good Place actress took to Twitter on Friday, June 8, to share her feelings in multiple heated posts.

“Cool. Emile Hirsch strangled my tiny female best friend until she blacked out at a party in front of dozens of witnesses at Sundance Film Festival (and was convicted) but Tarantino just cast him in a movie,” Jamil tweeted alongside a casting announcement for the upcoming film, titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“INTENSE case of rich white male privelege eh? Cool. Cool. Cool,” she continued the lengthy tweet followed by a middle finger emoji.

Shortly after her first tweet, she added: “Left her with three years of PTSD and never paid for her treatment, and still hasn’t apologized to her. Not today Satan, not today…”

Jamil later called out Hirsch for not apologizing, along with the rest of those involved in Tarantino’s upcoming film based on the Manson Family murders.

“Emile Hirsch has not apologized for this heinous crime,” she wrote. “But is re-joining Hollywood’s elite. Slow clap to everyone involved in this movie. So many other actors who haven’t attacked women to choose from…”

As previously reported, Hirsch was accused of putting Daniele Bernfeld, an executive at Insurge Pictures, a subsidiary of Paramount Pictures, into a chokehold outside of Tao nightclub in Park City, Utah, in January 2015. Bernfield recalled the incident as “insanely painful and absolutely terrifying” in documents obtained by the Associated Press at the time.

The Into the Wild actor pleaded guilty to the charges in August that same year and was sentenced to 15 days in jail. The AP reported that the Hirsch, 33, entered into a plea deal with prosecutors at the time to avoid a maximum stint of five years in jail.

Beyond his 15 days in jail, his punishment included $4,750 in fines and 50 hours of community service.

