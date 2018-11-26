Model Iskra Lawrence — known as a vocal body image advocate — showed off her abs and curves in a red bikini on Monday, November 26. The Aerie spokeswoman was on a photoshoot in Miami.

With over 4 million Instagram followers, the 28-year-old model uses her platform to encourage body positive vibes for other women. The British star refuses to allow her social media images to be Photoshopped or retouched in any way. And while she often talks about accepting your body no matter the size or shape, she also focuses on encouraging women to embrace their whole selves. Case in point: Her November 17 Instagram photo with the caption: “Pretty woman walking down the street 🎼Let me rephrase that.. Caring, creative, loyal, giving, hard working, passionate [insert more amazing things about you here] Woman walking down the street💃”

Scroll through to see her amazing, sexy bikini photos — and read her words of body image wisdom.