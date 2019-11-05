



Baby on board! Iskra Lawrence is pregnant, expecting her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne.

The Aerie model, 29, showed off her baby bump at a New Jersey nail salon on Monday, November 4, in photos obtained by PopSugar. The Kidderminster, England, native paired a black turtleneck dress and snakeskin boots.

The pregnant star hinted at her baby news on her Instagram Story on Monday, telling her followers: “Hi, my loves. Sorry, I feel like I’ve been a little bit MIA. I have some very exciting news, but I think I’m ready to tell the world tomorrow so get ready. Maybe 2 p.m. Let me just get some stuff together.”

She and the music producer, 31, first crossed paths in January 2018. Payne explained on his girlfriend’s YouTube channel in September: “So, we’re at this party, I’m jamming . . . I see from the corner of my eye this shining, sparkling [woman].” The couple started dating later that year.

Lawrence is known for sharing body-positive messages with her 4.5 million Instagram followers. “I kind of had to fake it till I made it with my confidence (well aware of my privileged able body) until about 6/7years when I realized deep down I wanted to commit to putting my self-love first and refuse to let anything or anyone stop me from living my life how I want to,” she wrote on social media in September 2018.

She spoke to Us Weekly exclusively in January about feeling self-conscious while wearing bikinis at the beach, explaining, “What’s funny is, you feel like all the eyes are going to be on you. But the thing I always tell people to remember is, everyone is feeling that way.”

The star went on to tell Us, “You’re there to have fun. By having those insecurities, it’s just holding you back from living life and having a great time. Always encourage people to keep that in their minds. It’s just being more comfortable with it. The more times you can just push yourself or challenge yourself to be able to wear a two-piece, the better. Because some people aren’t there yet and that’s absolutely fine.”