Highway vagabond! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, gave fans an inside look at their week-long road trip across the U.S. in an Airstream trailer.

“Hey y’all. Just an update on glamp life,” Lambert, 36, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 18. “We spent the last week taking #TheSherrif [sic] on his first road trip. We camped our way to see our NY family.”

The couple, who wed in 2019, traveled 1,000 miles in six days and went through four states on their journey in their new $100,000 trailer. Along the way, they ventured from Nashville to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, then to Virginia and Pennsylvania. They eventually landed in New York, where the former New York City police officer has a toddler son from a previous relationship.

“It was a nice change of pace,” the Texas native explained. “Something about the highway is calming, and at the same time keeps you completely focused.”

The “Bluebird” singer revealed that she likes to drive because “most of my adult life I’ve been driven around on a tour bus to play music ( which I love and miss terribly… obvs @db102681).”

According to Lambert, McLoughlin “is the best navigator,” but also got behind the wheel on their trip.

“We can set up camp in under 10 minutes once we pull in,” the “Tin Man” artist explained. “Took a few times but we worked out the kinks.”

While stopping at different locations, Lambert and McLoughlin hit campsites and enjoyed cookouts amid the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.

“One of my favorite things on this trip was making dads classic recipe ‘campfire casserole’ in our Dutch Oven on the camp fire coals,” the “White Liar” singer wrote. “Of course we had to face time Rick Lambert to make sure we knew the tricks of the trade, but Brendan has cooking anything in this cast iron down to an art now.”

The musician shared a few highlights from the couple’s trip and promised fans more pictures in the future. The images included a shot of their Airstream, glamping setups and romantic dining experiences.

The pair’s adventure came a few weeks after Lambert introduced her Instagram followers to the duo’s newest family member, the 2020 Airstream Globetrotter named The Sheriff. “I realized something,” she wrote on May 3. “Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music.”

Scroll down to take a peek at Lambert’s maiden voyage in her Airstream alongside her love.