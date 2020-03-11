Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin may be adding a new addition to their family in the near future, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The country singer, 36, “wants to start a family,” says the source, and is ready to be a mom with the retired New York City police officer. “Miranda has been telling friends that she wants a baby and to be with Brendan forever.”

McLoughlin, 28 — who shares son Landon, 16 months, with former girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger — feels the same, adds the source. “Brendan wants to expand their family.”

Lambert, who was married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015, revealed on Valentine’s Day last year that she’d married the law enforcement officer in January three months after they met on the set of Good Morning America. Since tying the knot, the duo have split their time between Nashville and New York City, where McLoughlin’s toddler and ex reside.

While there’s no timeline yet for buying little cowboy or cowgirl boots, one thing’s certain: Lambert and McLoughlin couldn’t be happier together. “They get along so well together. They’re always focused on each other, and cuddling or kissing,” adds the source. “They’re very hot for each other, and it shows in their body language.”

For more on Lambert and McLoughlin’s solid romance, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.