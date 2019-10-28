



What are friends for? Miranda Lambert gave the full backstory about meeting her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, in a new interview with The New York Times, explaining that she has her bandmates in the country group Pistol Annies to thank.

“I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record, this time last year,” Lambert, 35, told the newspaper, referring to Interstate Gospel, her third studio album with bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. “Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America. My husband was doing security there for the show.”

Luckily for the Grammy winner, Monroe, 33, and Presley, 43, spotted the NYPD cop in the crowd at the GMA concert. “My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone,” she continued. “They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.’”

“Now the Pistol Annies have three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson and 23 animals,” Lambert added. “We’ve done a lot in nine years!”

The “Automatic” singer, who was previously married to Blake Shelton, announced on Valentine’s Day 2019 that she had married McLoughlin. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. Me.”

Lambert honored her beau on Instagram again earlier this month as the cop — who has taken a leave from the NYPD and moved in with Lambert in Nashville — turned 29. “Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes,” she wrote on October 14, adding the hashtag, “#foreverandeveramen.”

In her interview with the Times, Lambert gave fans a sense of what to expect from her forthcoming seventh studio album, Wildcard, which is due for release on November 1. “I brought it back to straight down the middle Miranda Lambert,” she said. “People want the humor, the sarcasm, something not too musically out there. And I get that. … My goal is to get better at writing amazing stories that aren’t my own. But I’ve got to live more life and I’ve got to try way harder. Until then, I’m just writing about my own [expletive]. Sorry, y’all!”