



Birthday love! Miranda Lambert waxed romantic about her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on Instagram as the cop turned 29 on Monday, October 14.

“Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes,” Lambert, 35, captioned a black-and-white photo of the happy couple. She added the hashtag “#foreverandeveramen.”

The singer, who was previously married to Blake Shelton, met McLoughlin in New York City as he worked crowd control at her November 2018 Good Morning America performance with her country group, Pistol Annies. After three months of dating, the duo announced on Valentine’s Day 2019 that they had tied the knot.

“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert wrote on Instagram at the time. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. Me.”

McLoughlin, who welcomed son Landon with an ex-girlfriend in November 2018, has since taken a leave of absence from the New York Police Department and moved in with Lambert in Nashville.

The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer praised her beau onstage in August as she played a show in Atlantic City, New Jersey — while he appeared offstage, seemingly working security for the event. “I love country music. I live and breathe it,” she told the crowd. “Something about country music is usually a sad song. You gotta have them, sometimes the sad song gets you through a sad time, isn’t that right?”

Then she brandished her wedding ring, saying, “Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life. Thank you to my sweet husband from Staten Island, by the way!”

Lambert has raved about the birthday boy many times over the past few months — showing off his chicken-frying skills on Instagram, posting a video of him mowing the lawn shirtless, and sharing a funny clip of him helping her put on her boots. And when a troll commented on the fried chicken video to say, “It won’t last,” the two-time Grammy winner clapped back with a clever retort. “Sure won’t!” she wrote at the time. “I’m gotta eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken!”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!