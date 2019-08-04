Life is good for Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin! The country singer shared a sweet video of her hubby taking his cooking very seriously on Sunday, August 4, while making her buttermilk fried chicken.

“I’m sweet tea sippin’ on the front porch sittin’ while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs,” Lambert, 35, captioned the snap on Instagram using lyrics to her hit song “Locomotive,” and included a tune in to her performance that will air during Sunday night’s CMA Fest on ABC.

The Texas native also gave a shout-out to her East Coast beau, 28, for getting into the Southern spirit. “FYI The New Yorker took to the cast iron skillet just fine!” Lambert wrote.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Lambert and McLoughlin — who secretly tied the knot in January — officially made the move to Nashville. Days later, the New York Police Department’s Public Information Office told Us that “Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence.”

The twosome met while McLoughlin was on duty at Good Morning America in Times Square in November 2018 while Lambert was there to perform with her country trio, Pistol Annies. The NYPD officer recently returned to GMA, where he visited with cohost Robin Roberts, who couldn’t help but gush over him on-air a few days later, saying McLoughlin is “so happy” with the songstress.

Lambert confirmed news of their marriage in a sweet Instagram post in February in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote alongside two pictures from their wedding day. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. Me.”

Prior to her relationship with McLoughlin, Lambert was married to Blake Shelton for four years before they split in 2015. The Voice coach has since moved on with Gwen Stefani, whom he started dating in November of that year.

Three days before Lambert and McLoughlin met, the law enforcement official welcomed his son, Landon, with ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger.

