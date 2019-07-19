“Hot cop” no more? Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, has taken a leave of absence from the New York Police Department, Us Weekly confirms.

“Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence,” the New York Police Department’s Public Information Office told Us on Friday, July 19.

The NYPD cannot legally disclose why McLoughlin took time off from the job but did say that employees take leaves “for various reasons, many of which are personal in nature,” according to Radar Online.

McLoughlin, a former model, is an officer with the NYPD’s Midtown South Precinct, and he’s been featured on the precinct’s Twitter page multiple times — after participating in a doggy diving event in July 2015, for example, and after winning the NYPD Keith Ferguson Memorial 5K Brooklyn Bridge Run the following month. He also went viral that July for dancing the “Cupid Shuffle” with employees of a Brooklyn bakery.

The Staten Island native was on duty in Times Square in November 2018 when he met Lambert, 35, while she filmed a performance for Good Morning America with her country trio, Pistol Annies.

The couple tied the knot earlier this year, with the country star revealing their secret wedding in a February 16 Instagram post. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” she wrote. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me.”

Last week, Lambert and McLoughlin were spotted goofing off in New York City, and on Saturday, July 13, they held hands while grabbing BBQ in Nashville, where they recently moved in together after the cop said he was “happy” to live in the Music City with Lambert, a source told Us earlier this month.

The “Tin Man” singer was previously married to Blake Shelton, splitting with the Voice coach in 2015 after four years together. Following her wedding to McLoughlin, a source told Us that Shelton “found [out] about the wedding at the same time everyone else did.”

