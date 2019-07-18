Pass the sauce! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, grabbed a bite to eat at Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Nashville on Saturday, July 13.

“It was hot that day in Nashville and most people were eating inside. They were the only ones sitting outside,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s super cute. They were just eating their BBQ. Her husband kept looking around.”

The couple tried to beat the heat in coordinating tank tops and shorts during their lunch date. The country singer, 35, tied her hair up with a pink bandana and wore a pair of oversize sunglasses.

“They were enjoying each other’s company,” the eyewitness tells Us. “When they left, they did hold hands [on the way] to their car.”

McLoughlin, 28, hopped in the driver’s seat of a white Chevrolet Suburban while Lambert climbed into the passenger side. “When they drove off, Miranda had her foot out the window,” the eyewitness adds.

The pair started dating in November 2018 after meeting in New York City on the set of Good Morning America, where the two-time Grammy winner performed with the Pistol Annies while the police officer was on duty in Times Square. They secretly tied the knot less than three months later.

“I get married and do weird s–t,” Lambert joked in a recent radio interview while discussing what she does during her time off. (She was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.)

The newlyweds made their red carpet debut as a pair at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in April. They have since made Nashville their full-time home.

“We have the best of both worlds,” the entertainer told Extra in June. “We spend time in New York … then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

Lambert celebrated the release of her new single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” on Thursday, July 18, by uploading an Instagram video of a shirtless McLoughlin doing laundry. “I do have a tendency to creep on him when he’s doing house chores shirtless. And so I figured why not share that with my friends?” she later told Billboard. “I creep on him doing all kinds of things: mowing, laundry, dishes.”

