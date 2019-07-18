That’s one way to promote new music! Hours before the release of her single “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert posted a sexy video of her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

The country singer, 35, snuck up on the New York City Police Department officer, 28, while he was doing laundry without a shirt on. “Babe. Hello?” she said in an Instagram video on Wednesday, July 17, while trying to grab McLoughlin’s attention. When he finally looked up at the camera as she zoomed in on his six-pack abs, he shook his head and said, “Come on, really?”

“‘It All Comes Out In The Wash (board)’. Tomorrow 6am ET#putthatsuckeronspin,” McLoughlin captioned her post. “House husband shirtless promo vol 1. #NYPD #ihadto #hotcop #NEWSONG #yourewelcome.”

In the comments section, one of the two-time Grammy winner’s fans wrote, “He cooks fried chicken, does laundry, he’s hot and he loves you, jackpot!!” Lambert replied, “Exactly!!! Winning.”

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” is Lambert’s first single in nearly 15 months. To celebrate its release, she also treated fans to a second song from her upcoming album, titled “Locomotive.”

“I haven’t had a single out in a long time, and I’m just ready to have new music,” she told Billboard on Thursday, July 18. “I’m in a new phase of my life and ready to have new music out there that represents that. This one just felt perfect as far as the vibe of it. It’s fun and lighthearted and I’m really excited about it.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Lambert and McLoughlin live in Nashville full-time now. However, they have made several trips to his native New York since their secret wedding in January. During her time in the Big Apple, the Nashville Star alum makes sure to explore the music scene.

“I sometimes take myself on dates. The other day, I took myself on a date. My husband was busy and so I went and had dinner and then went to the Red Lion to hear a rock cover band and got a few drinks. It was awesome,” she told Billboard. “I love that about that city — you can kind of just walk down the street and stumble into somewhere that has something amazing happening. I love the energy of that city and just the inspiration you can get if you look for it.”

Lambert told the magazine that her husband, who has an 8-month-old son named Landon with his ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger, is “happy” she is working on new music again — even though he may not feel the same way about that laundry video.

“I do have a tendency to creep on him when he’s doing house chores shirtless. And so I figured why not share that with my friends?” she said. “I creep on him doing all kinds of things: mowing, laundry, dishes. So whenever the next promo comes around, I’m sure I’ll have a video.”

