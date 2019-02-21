Brendan McLoughlin for Dancing With the Stars? Miranda Lambert’s new husband went viral for dancing in the streets more than three years before the twosome secretly tied the knot.

In a newly resurfaced video, the New York City police officer, now 27, danced to “Cupid Shuffle” with employees from the Take a Break & I’ll Bake bakery in Brooklyn. The fun moment has now been watched by more than 190,000 people on YouTube and first made headlines in July 2015.

Faith Osorio, the co-owner of the southern-style cafe, tells Us Weekly that there is now an open invitation for Lambert, 35, and McLoughlin to visit Take a Break & I’ll Bake and show off his moves again.

The Grammy winner announced on Saturday, February 16, that she secretly wed McLoughlin. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert captioned wedding photos on Instagram. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. Me. #theone.”

Us Weekly later confirmed that Lambert and McLoughlin met on the set of Good Morning America three months before they exchanged vows. Three days after their first encounter, the police officer welcomed his first child, a son named Landon, with his ex Kaihla Rettinger.

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

