Loving life! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were all smiles in New York City on Monday, July 8.

The couple beamed as they made their way through the city streets hand in hand. The 35-year-old county singer looked cute and casual in gym shorts, a gray tank top and a baseball cap, while McLoughlin sported an NYPD T-shirt.

Lambert and McLoughlin also rocked pink and blue wedding rings, respectively, during the outing.

The twosome tied the knot in January after a whirlwind romance. The Grammy winner announced the news in a sweet Instagram post the following month.

“In honor of Valentine’s day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert wrote on February 16. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … Me. #TheOne.”

An insider told Us Weekly earlier this month that the pair moved to Nashville after their nuptials. Lambert and McLoughlin are often spotted in NYC, however.

The Staten Island native welcomed a son with his ex days after he met Lambert in November 2018. It’s unclear if McLoughlin’s son resides in New York, but the “House That Built Me” songstress expressed her enthusiasm for her new role as a stepmother in June.

“My stepson is amazing,” Lambert told Extra. “I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great. … I was like, ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.’”

