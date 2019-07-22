Love is in the air! Robin Roberts shared a sweet tidbit about Miranda Lambert’s whirlwind romance with Brendan McLoughlin on Good Morning America on Monday, July 22.

Robins’ cohost Lara Spencer opened the discussion about Lambert and McLoughlin’s recent trip to Lake Tahoe, commenting on the “nice view” that the 35-year-old “Tin Man” singer shared of the region and her spouse on Instagram. Spencer then remarked on Lambert’s hubby’s “abs getting some air time” in an Instagram post used to promote her new single “It All Comes Out in the Wash” on Thursday, July 18.

“McLoughlin, you may recall, used to be stationed right here outside of GMA. It’s where the couple first met. We’d like to think of ourselves as matchmakers,” Spencer, 50, continued. “He has just taken a leave of absence from the NYPD, and they seem very, very happy.”

Robins, 58, chimed in to add that McLoughlin “was here a couple of weeks ago, outside hanging out.” She also shared her thoughts on the couple’s blooming relationship by stating how the police officer is “so happy” with Lambert.

Spencer, meanwhile, called the country singer’s husband a “nice young man,” to which Robins agreed that “he really is.”

The couple first met when Lambert performed on GMA in November 2018. McLoughlin worked outside of the studio where the ABC morning show is filmed. He made a brief return to the place where it all happened on July 11.

Lambert surprised fans with the news of her January nuptials in February, which came after the dynamic duo quietly dated for nearly three months. She noted on Instagram that the announcement of her wedding was “in honor of Valentine’s Day.”

In revealing the couple tied the knot, the “Mama’s Broken Heart” artist shared snaps from their special day. She was pictured wearing a long-sleeve, lacy white wedding dress, and the Staten Island native looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo. One snap showed the couple smiling as they held each other close, whereas the second featured the pair lovingly staring into one another’s eyes.

Before tying the knot with McLoughlin, Lambert was married to Blake Shelton from 20q1 until they separated in July 2015. Shelton, 43, is now dating his Voice colleague Gwen Stefani.

McLoughlin, meanwhile, welcomed his first child with former flame Kaihla Rettinger in November 2018 — days after he crossed paths with his now-wife on the GMA set.

