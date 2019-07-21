Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, showed off their toned bodies as they soaked up the sun on vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer, 35, wore a floral bikini top and a Lake Tahoe cap and braids, while her police officer husband showed off his abs in a pair of colorful swim trunks in one of three photos Lambert posted on Instagram on Sunday, July 21.

“Lake Tahoe,” she captioned the pics that also showed the gorgeous landscape and the country star wearing an Aerosmith T-shirt as she hung out with a couple of female friends. “A great show and a few really cool days off! #lakelife #roadfamily.”

The mini-break comes after Lambert performed in Lake Tahoe on Thursday, July 18.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, July 19, that McLoughlin, 28, has taken time off from his job as a New York City cop, with the NYPD telling Us that he is on “an authorized leave of absence.”

Lambert revealed in February that she’d wed the former model, who she met while he was on duty at Good Morning America’s set in Manhattan’s Times Square in November 2018.

The couple have been splitting their time between the Big Apple and Nashville, with a source telling Us earlier this month that McLoughlin, who shares an 8-month-old son with ex Kaihla Rettinger, said he was “happy” to be living in Music City with the Grammy winner.

“We have the best of both worlds,” Lambert told Extra in June of their life together. “We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

Lambert is set to kick off her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour on September 13. The U.S. tour will run through November 23, but it’s unclear if McLoughlin will be joining his wife for the duration.

