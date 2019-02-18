And the bride wore white! Miranda Lambert surprised fans over the weekend when she announced on social media that she had secretly married New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin, and now we’re learning more about the lacy Lela Rose wedding dress she wore for her big day.

Posing against the backdrop of beautiful rolling hills, the “Tin Man” singer shared a series of photos from the nuptials on Instagram on Saturday, February 16, that showed off her romantic curve-hugging gown.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Lambert captioned the sweet snaps in which she is wearing a plunging white design. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️ #theone.”

On its own Instagram, Lela Rose confirmed the songstress was wearing its Canyon dress and called her “such a beautiful bride.” The long-sleeve featherweight lace sheath gown features a sexy deep-V neckline and small train. The best part? The in-season design is currently available to inquire about on the brand’s website for anyone looking to steal Lambert’s stunning wedding style.

To balance the femininity of the frilly frock, the Grammy winner rocked her signature cool-girl hair and makeup. She let her blonde locks fall free in tousled waves, and her makeup featured glowing skin, a shimmering smokey eye and loads of lashes. In keeping with the laid-back vibe, her hubby added a bit of edge to his classic black tux by skipping a tie.

After confirming they had indeed tied the knot, the newlyweds stepped out in NYC over the weekend with their wedding rings on display. McLoughlin was seen wearing a thick grey band, while his bride stacked several dainty sparklers on her ring finger. Congratulations to the happy couple!

