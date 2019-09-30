



Miranda Lambert got into trouble before a show, when her tight pants stopped her from being able to put on her boots — luckily her husband, Brendan McLoughlin , was there to help!

The country singer, 35, posted a series of funny videos on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 29, revealing her issue ahead of the concert on her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour.

“Pre show problems! Being pretty ain’t pretty,” she captioned the first clip along with three laughing-crying emojis and the hashtag #tightbritches.

“I will help you put your boots on, if you can grab them,” the New York Police Department officer, 28, can be heard saying as his wife points towards her black shoes.

She tries but can’t bend down to the floor to retrieve them, complaining that “it’s so far away.”

“Why can’t you grab them?” he asks.

“Because it’s tight,” she says with a laugh. “Please, babe.”

“Are your pants gonna rip?” McLoughlin asks.

“Yeah, possibly,” Lambert replies.

He’s then shown struggling to get the shoe onto her foot as they both laugh.

“She is so adorable!!! I love how much fun they have together,” one fan commented on a Twitter post featuring the clips.

“I can’t get enough of this video,” another wrote. “It’s so good to see her so happy and to have someone who has her back always and looks after her and helps her and is there for her.”

Lambert and her husband have been pretty much inseparable since she announced their marriage on Valentine’s Day 2019 after three months of dating.

McLoughlin met the singer when he was doing crowd control for her performance with the Pistol Annies on Good Morning America in NYC in November.

In July, he took an authorized leave of absence from the NYPD and moved to Nashville to be with his wife. Since then, he’s embraced life in Tennessee, learning how to fry up buttermilk chicken for Lambert and mowing the lawn — shirtless — at their home.

He also appears to have taken on an important job as he accompanies Lambert on her tour. McLoughlin, who had an earpiece in the video the singer posted on Sunday, has been spotted scanning the crowd and acting as part of the security team at her shows.

