



She’s got herself a hardworkin’ man! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have seemingly settled nicely into their Nashville home.

The “House That Built Me” songstress, 35, documented her beau doing yardwork at their nicely landscaped abode on Monday, August 26 — and he just so happened to be shirtless.

“Way Too Pretty For Prison” w/ @marenmorris out now!” Lambert captioned the Instagram post, referencing her new single with Maren Morris. “Speaking of pretty…house husband shirtless promo volume 2.” She added the hashtags, “#lawnhavemercy #thatgrasstho #livinonthehedge #loveisallweedneed #ihadto.”

In the clip, McLoughlin, 28, showed off his abs as he tidied up the grass while listening to music. Morris, 29, took to the comments section, writing, “Choosing to believe he’s listening to our song on those airpods.”

Last month, the Highwomen member doted over her shirtless hubby doing laundry, just days after she shared a sultry snap of him in only swim trunks.

Lambert and McLoughlin are fresh off a family vacation. The NYPD officer tagged along with his leading lady to celebrate two milestone Lambert family events.

“Celebrated mama turning 60 and our parents 40th anniversary Texas style!” the Grammy winner wrote alongside a series of photos, which included a sweet shot of the couple. “Cheers Rick and Bev Lambert #boobsandtubes #gruene #texmex #allmyrowdyfriends #hubbysfirstfloat.”

Lambert met McLoughlin in November 2018 when she and her band the Pistol Annies performed on Good Morning America in Times Square, where he was stationed at the time for work. The Texas native announced in February that she had secretly tied the knot with McLoughlin a month prior.

Prior to her relationship with McLoughlin, Lambert was married to Blake Shelton for four years before they split in July 2015. The Voice coach has since moved on with girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

McLoughlin, for his part, welcomed son Landon with ex Kaihla Rettinger three days after he first met Lambert. The musician opened up about her new role as a stepmom during an interview with Extra in June.

“My stepson is amazing,” she gushed at the time. “I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great. … I was like, ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.’”

