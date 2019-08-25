A look into their future? Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, celebrated two milestone events on Saturday, August 24, and were all smiles as they spent time with the “House That Built Me” songstress’ family.

“Celebrated mama turning 60 and our parents 40th anniversary Texas style!” Lambert, 35, captioned a series of Instagram photos, including an adorable snap of her and the NYPD officer, 28, snuggled up. “Cheers Rick and Bev Lambert #boobsandtubes #gruene #texmex #allmyrowdyfriends #hubbysfirstfloat.”

The twosome embarked on a water adventure during their time in Texas and chowed down on delicious food, including stops at Gristmill River Restaurant and Adobe Verde.

Their outing comes days after the couple stunned as they walked the red carpet together at the ACM Honors in Nashville, where Lambert was presented with the Gene Weed Milestone Award on Wednesday, August 21.

“Thank you @acmawards for an awesome night. I love the country music family and Nashville with all my heart. @keithurban thank you for singing with me and inspiring me for so many years. Forever a fan!” the Grammy winner wrote alongside a series of photos, before gushing over her hubby.

“And to my hot date thanks for joining me on this crazy cool journey,” Lambert continued, adding the hashtags, “#theMrs” and “#HotCop.”

Lambert and McLoughlin met in November 2018 when the musician and her group Pistol Annies performed on Good Morning America in NYC’s Times Square, where the officer was stationed at the time.

The “White Liar” singer announced her marriage to McLoughlin in a Valentine’s Day post in February alongside two Instagram images from their wedding day. “I wanted to share some news,” Lambert wrote at the time. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️”

Prior to her relationship with McLoughlin, Lambert was married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. Shortly after their split, the Voice coach moved on with Gwen Stefani, whom he’s currently dating.

