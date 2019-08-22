Flaunting their love! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, strutted their stuff on the ACM Honors red carpet in Nashville on Wednesday, August 21.

The “Tin Man” songstress, 35, stunned in a little black dress that she paired with a matching handbag and statement pink heels. The NYPD officer, 28, dressed in a checkered blazer, blue jeans and salmon-colored sneakers.

Lambert — who was honored with the Gene Weed Milestone Award on Wednesday — took to Instagram to commemorate the night.

“Thank you @acmawards for an awesome night. I love the country music family and Nashville with all my heart. @keithurban thank you for singing with me and inspiring me for so many years,” she wrote alongside a series of photos. “Forever a fan!”

The Texas native also took the opportunity to gawk over her hubby. “And to my hot date thanks for joining me on this crazy cool journey,” Lambert wrote, adding the hashtags, “#theMrs” and “#HotCop.”

Lambert and McLoughlin met in November 2018 when the singer and her group Pistol Annies appeared on Good Morning America, where the officer was stationed for work on security duty.

The twosome privately tied the knot earlier this year, and Lambert announced the news of their nuptials in a heartfelt Instagram post in February.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” the doting wife wrote alongside photos from their wedding day. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.”

Prior to her relationship with McLoughlin, Lambert was married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. The Voice coach has since moved on with Gwen Stefani, whom he began dating shortly after his split from Lambert.

McLoughlin, for his part, welcomed a son, Landon, with ex Kaihla Rettinger three days before meeting Lambert.

