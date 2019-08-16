Sticking together! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, held hands as they walked through New York City with his 9-month-old son, Landon, from a previous relationship.

The couple were spotted out and about in Manhattan on Thursday, August 15. They coordinated in matching pink ensembles. Lambert, 35, wore a Janis Joplin T-shirt, denim skirt and magenta bandana, while McLoughlin, 28, dressed in a button-down and jeans.

The police officer carried his baby boy in a covered car seat. He welcomed Landon with ex Kaihla Rettinger in November 2018, just three days after he met Lambert for the first time when she appeared on Good Morning America.

The musician opened up about her new role in June. “My stepson is amazing,” she told Extra at the time. “I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great. … I was like, ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.’”

The country singer married McLoughlin in January after dating him secretly for nearly three months. She surprised fans in February when she announced their union.

Lambert made light of an Instagram comment earlier this month that claimed her marriage “won’t last.” The Grammy winner clapped back, joking about the fried chicken her husband was cooking in the video. “Sure won’t!” she replied. “I’m gonna eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken!”

Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer gave their vote of confidence for the pair in July. “McLoughlin, you may recall, used to be stationed right here outside of GMA. It’s where the couple first met. We’d like to think of ourselves as matchmakers,” Spencer, 50, said. “He has just taken a leave of absence from the NYPD, and they seem very, very happy.”

Roberts, for her part, noted that he “was here a couple of weeks ago, outside hanging out.” The Everybody’s Got Something author, 58, added that the NYPD officer is “so happy” with the songwriter.

Spencer called McLoughlin a “nice young man,” which her cohost seconded: “He really is.”

Scroll to see more photos of Lambert’s day out with her husband!