Everything We Know About Miranda Lambert’s New Album ‘Wildcard’

A new chapter! Miranda Lambert is gearing up for the release of her seventh studio album, Wildcard.

“I’m so excited,” the country superstar, 35, told Billboard in July. “I’m very ready. Having time off to write was great. I got to live some life for a little bit, which helps, but I’m definitely really excited to have new music to play on the road.”

The disc will be Lambert’s first since her secret wedding to police officer Brendan McLoughlin in January, which she publicly announced on Valentine’s Day. (She was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.)

“They’re not going to let me have eight months off ever again because I get married and do weird s–t,” the singer-songwriter joked to Chicago’s US 99.5 FM in July. “I had the longest break I’ve ever had in 17 years — this year, the last year — so I’m a little nervous [to be back].”

Lambert described her latest project as “a little more upbeat than” her 2016 double album, The Weight of These Wings, which won Album of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards. “There’s some positive things … and it just reflects where I am in life,” she told Billboard.

