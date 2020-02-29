Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, has left his job as a New York City police officer and is now working as her security guard.

“His current duty status is retired,” Detective Sophia Mason, a New York Police Department DCPI spokesperson tells Us Weekly.

Fox News, which was the first to report the news, claims he retired earlier this month.

Us confirmed in July 2019 that McLoughlin, 29, had taken an “authorized leave of absence” from the force.

He has since been seen multiple times at his wife’s concerts in what appeared to be an official security capacity, sometimes wearing an earpiece and scanning the crowd near the stage.

Fox News reports that he is now working as a member of the “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer’s security team, with one onlooker telling the outlet that McLoughlin was monitoring fans and checking their bags at Lambert’s meet-and-greet ahead of her Tulsa, Oklahoma, concert on February 7. Other members of the security team reportedly told fans that they weren’t allowed to take photos with the former cop.

A second eyewitness told the outlet that McLoughlin was also working with security at Lambert’s Dallas concert at the American Airlines Center the following day and was heard asking fans if they had anything they wanted his wife to sign. He was overheard telling one fan to get the country star to sign their boot.

The Grammy nominee, 36, marked her first wedding anniversary with her husband at the end of January, sharing a photo on Instagram from their 2019 wedding that showed the couple holding hands and writing, “I’m so happy to walk through this life with you. Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you. #MrsMcLoughlin.”

Lambert revealed on Valentine’s Day last year that she’d married the law enforcement officer three months after they met on the set of Good Morning America in NYC, where he was doing crowd control while she performed with her group the Pistol Annies. The pair split their time between Nashville and New York City. His toddler son with an ex-girlfriend lives on the East Coast.